Five Oceans Advisors Buys 223 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,357 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

DFSD opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

