Five Oceans Advisors Cuts Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,592,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5,161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 261,181 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 771,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 244,062 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

