Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $196.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $269.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.