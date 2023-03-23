Five Oceans Advisors Invests $223,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after buying an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

