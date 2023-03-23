Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,247,000.

VTV opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

