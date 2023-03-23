Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 12,205 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.