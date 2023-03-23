FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading Up 1%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

