Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.49. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 25,573 shares changing hands.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

