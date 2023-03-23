Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

