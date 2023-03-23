Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 9,973 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 82,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

NYSE:F opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

