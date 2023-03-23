ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $22,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.34. 208,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

