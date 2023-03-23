ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF comprises 2.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $441,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. 108,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.