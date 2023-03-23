Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Financial Analysis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 14.60% 8.71% 7.35% Fortuna Silver Mines -19.92% 3.19% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B2Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than B2Gold.

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.73 billion 2.24 $252.87 million $0.25 14.44 Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.44 -$128.13 million ($0.43) -7.84

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

