FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Head to Head Analysis

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial 0.06% 10.36% 0.39% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $8.23 billion 0.34 $5.00 million ($3.09) -13.21 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brighthouse Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brighthouse Financial and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus price target of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded in June 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.