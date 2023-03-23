FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $8.23 billion 0.34 $5.00 million ($3.09) -13.21

Brighthouse Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Brighthouse Financial 0.06% 10.36% 0.39%

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded in June 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

