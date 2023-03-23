FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $29.65. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 50,758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

