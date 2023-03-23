FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Decreased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 744,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.07 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

