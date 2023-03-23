Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 1,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Fuji Media Trading Up 6.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.
