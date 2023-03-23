Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.75 on Monday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.