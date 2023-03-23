Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.75 on Monday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.