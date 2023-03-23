Galxe Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Galxe has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006529 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $99.82 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

