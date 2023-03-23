GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

About GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

