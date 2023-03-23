GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
GameStop stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several brokerages have commented on GME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
