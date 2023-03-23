Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Elevance Health comprises about 4.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELV opened at $465.39 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day moving average is $491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

