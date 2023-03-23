Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 0.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

