General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at General Mills

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.