Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.25 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.