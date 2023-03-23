Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.40

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,864.40 ($35.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,952 ($36.25). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($35.86), with a volume of 83,775 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,924.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,864.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,573.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genus’s payout ratio is 6,037.74%.
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
