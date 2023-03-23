Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 769 ($9.44) and last traded at GBX 766 ($9.41). 7,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 58,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($9.33).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of £329.15 million, a PE ratio of -8,511.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.31.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

