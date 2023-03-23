GG TOKEN Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $109.32 million and approximately $30,999.85 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08561041 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,387.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

