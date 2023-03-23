GICTrade Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,346.34 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $94.43 million and $17,346.34 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00362494 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.27 or 0.26347353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010290 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9528909 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,195.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

