Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Shares Down 29.5%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) traded down 29.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

Featured Stories

