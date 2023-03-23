Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires Shares of 663 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.29. The stock had a trading volume of 513,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,402. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

