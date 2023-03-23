Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $54,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.92. 820,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

