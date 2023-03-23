Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VBR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.20. 200,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.