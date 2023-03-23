Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,843 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,896 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

