Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 32,770 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 74,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 92,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 302,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

