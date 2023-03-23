Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Lifted by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 256,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 497,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82,925 shares during the period.

RYLD stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

