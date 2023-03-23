Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,482,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 982,387 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.55.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 256,311 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 259,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

