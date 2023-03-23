Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Boosted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD remained flat at $19.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 658,731 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

