GMX (GMX) Price Tops $75.18 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, GMX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $75.18 or 0.00274007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $644.05 million and $75.72 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00358465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.83 or 0.26054466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010176 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,998,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,566,975 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

