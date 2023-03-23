Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
NYSE:GOL opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
