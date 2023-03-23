Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %
AUMN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.86.
About Golden Minerals
