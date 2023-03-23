Golem (GLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $242.27 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

