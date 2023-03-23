Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Faheem Hasnain Acquires 168,683 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 168,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 598.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 774,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 674,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

