Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Transactions at Graco
In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco
Graco Price Performance
Graco stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Graco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.
