Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 5,227,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,196,825. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

