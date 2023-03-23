Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,914,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 2,622,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.