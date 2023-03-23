Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 4.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 198,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 206,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

