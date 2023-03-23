Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.60. 1,404,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,058. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day moving average of $358.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.