Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

