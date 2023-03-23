Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $52.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $803.53. The stock had a trading volume of 941,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $812.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

